Summit Global Investments Buys 34,776 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $158,312,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,074,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 92,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

