Summit Global Investments Grows Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period.

USHY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 8,970,816 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

