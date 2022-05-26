Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,066,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.38. 4,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.