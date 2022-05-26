Summit Global Investments Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,475. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.84. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

