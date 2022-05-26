Summit Global Investments Purchases 8,839 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Silgan were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

