Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $84,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after purchasing an additional 642,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NYSE SLF opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.