SUN (old) Market Capitalization Reaches $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.34 or 0.56077884 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.64 or 0.99998093 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

