Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,962 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 617,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

