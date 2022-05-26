Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.