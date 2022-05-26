Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.