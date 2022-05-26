SVB Leerink Boosts Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $44.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $749.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.