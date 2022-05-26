Swap Price Hits $0.0076 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $115,404.77 and $30.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,527.65 or 0.63855454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00509237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,281,441 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.