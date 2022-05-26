Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.41

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 103257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

