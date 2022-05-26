Swingby Price Tops $0.0036 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Swingby has a market cap of $2.45 million and $172,428.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,023.00 or 0.67232857 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,321.00 or 1.00094682 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00525378 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 688,429,933 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

