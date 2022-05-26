Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,933,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 16,269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,613,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

