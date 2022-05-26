Synergy (SNRG) One Day Volume Tops $12.00

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 50.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $75,787.60 and $12.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

