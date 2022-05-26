Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.77. 24,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,679. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a one year low of $247.87 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.30.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

