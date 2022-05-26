Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires 256,100 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of EPR Properties worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 465,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

