Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZINGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

ZINGU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZINGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.