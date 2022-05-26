Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 450,000 Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of LGTOU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 10,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Legato Merger Corp. II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

