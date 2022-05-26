Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $24.76 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 0.9% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $24,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,454,000 after purchasing an additional 626,554 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

