Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.93 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRD. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $8,887,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $7,888,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

DCRD remained flat at $$9.88 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

