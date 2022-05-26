Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.95 Million in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCAC remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

