Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $6.10 Million in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,730. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

