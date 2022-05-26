Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,416,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 15,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,944. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

