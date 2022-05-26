Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHNAU. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,021,000.

NASDAQ:VHNAU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

