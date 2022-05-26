Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will report $204.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.82 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $855.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $858.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,132. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

