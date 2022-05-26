Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.90 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) will report $204.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.82 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $855.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $858.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,132. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.