Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.42 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

