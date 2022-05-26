TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the period. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,909. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.