TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Announces Earnings Results

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TDCX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TDCX stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,440. TDCX has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

