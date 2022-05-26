TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Raised by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,314,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,798,000 after buying an additional 84,549 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,779,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,173. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.