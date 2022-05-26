Team Heretics Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $67,284.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $224,744.12 and $67,284.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,547.32 or 1.11550793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 474.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00506465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

