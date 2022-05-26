Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.03 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

