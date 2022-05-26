Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $3.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. UBS Group downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TELDF remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica Deutschland (TELDF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.