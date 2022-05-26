Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.
About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
