TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

