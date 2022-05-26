TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.23 and last traded at C$30.62. 124,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 174,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.93.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

