Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives GBX 327.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 350 ($4.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($103,216.12).

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.39 million and a P/E ratio of 42.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.96. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.59).

About Ten Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.