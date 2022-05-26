Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report $163.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $164.09 million. Tenable reported sales of $130.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $676.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $679.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $812.79 million, with estimates ranging from $795.50 million to $831.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,740 shares of company stock worth $15,894,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 770,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

