TenX (PAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,774.00

TenX (PAY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $95,774.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

