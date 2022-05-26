Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 785,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,465. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 58.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Teradata by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Teradata by 1,172.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

