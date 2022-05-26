Teucrium Trading (TSE:DEFI) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Teucrium Trading (TSE:DEFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

