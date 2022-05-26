TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TFFP opened at $5.78 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $146.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harlan F. Weisman bought 4,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,382.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

