TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 281,700 shares.The stock last traded at $79.81 and had previously closed at $78.09.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

