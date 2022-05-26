Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.39

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:THS opened at GBX 142 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £420.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

