The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,127,000 after acquiring an additional 307,856 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 132,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 444,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 289,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

