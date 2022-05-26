The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$83.75 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$85.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$88.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$91.80.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.