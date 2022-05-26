The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $127.74. 380,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.65.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

