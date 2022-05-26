The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $142.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

