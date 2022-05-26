The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

